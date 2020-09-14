Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 278.7% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 632,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SNCA traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. 155,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.03 and a current ratio of 24.03. Seneca Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.77.

Get Seneca Biopharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seneca Biopharma stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Seneca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SNCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.50% of Seneca Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The company's stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.