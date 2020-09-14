Sentinel Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $342,356.82 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $342,356.82 and approximately $1,022.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00046659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.95 or 0.04724875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005115 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00062374 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00037903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Sentinel Chain Token Profile

Sentinel Chain (SENC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

