Serum (SRM) Price Hits $2.27 on Major Exchanges

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00022007 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $113.40 million and approximately $633.80 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049880 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00287834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.17 or 0.01563885 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000295 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00192305 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Buying and Selling Serum

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.