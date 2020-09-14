Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$2.17.
Service Stream Company Profile
