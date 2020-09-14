Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Seven & i stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 8,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,656. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Company Profile

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells clothing, household goods, and food items under the MUJI brand. It operates café and meal stores, campsites, and online stores. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells home furnishings, including furniture, accessories, antiques, curtains, and rugs.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.