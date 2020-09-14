Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Short Interest Update

Seven & i Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Seven & i stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.27. 8,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,656. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43.
Seven & i Company Profile
