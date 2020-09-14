SF Capital Achieves Market Cap of $115,553.56 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. SF Capital has a market cap of $115,553.56 and $566.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded 386% higher against the dollar. One SF Capital token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050473 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00293132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00116237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.26 or 0.01568437 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00194160 BTC.

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 tokens. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io

SF Capital can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

