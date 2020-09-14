Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,575 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 90.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.15. 73,809,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,400,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.09. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

