Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,105 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.8% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at $578,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 6.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 2,026.8% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Paypal by 14.6% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 29,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $2.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $186.96. 7,037,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,796,333. The stock has a market cap of $215.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.09, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho began coverage on Paypal in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

In other Paypal news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,409 shares of company stock worth $17,582,995 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

