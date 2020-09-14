Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,985 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Cigna makes up approximately 2.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.70.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.85. 1,564,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,952. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average of $183.32. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $118.50 and a 52-week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

