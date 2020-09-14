Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 1.9% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Honeywell International by 28.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.89.

Shares of HON traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.47. 2,133,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,313. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.