Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in L3Harris during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.63. 714,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.69.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on L3Harris from $235.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.63.

L3Harris Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

