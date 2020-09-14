Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Humana accounts for approximately 1.0% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.9% during the second quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded up $12.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $403.63. 430,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,817. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $431.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $408.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

