Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 240,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $66.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,810,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,585,548. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.97. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

