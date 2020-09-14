Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 287.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after buying an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Comcast by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,467,038 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,581,552,000 after buying an additional 19,581,216 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Comcast by 6,072.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $615,498,000 after buying an additional 17,612,726 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,713,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,193,475,000 after buying an additional 11,685,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $45.27. 11,435,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,687,064. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.41.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

