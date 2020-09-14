Short Interest in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) Declines By 63.2%

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 751,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 67,675 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 1,017.1% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 563,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 512,738 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 301,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 34,715 shares during the period.

AIF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.79. 49,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,332. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $15.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price target on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

