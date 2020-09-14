Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) Drops By 84.9%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 194,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CYCC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 47,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,095. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.47 and a quick ratio of 18.47.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.60% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CYCC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

