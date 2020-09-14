Short Interest in DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Increases By 98.5%

DAIMLER AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMLRY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 83,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,098. DAIMLER AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

DAIMLER AG/ADR Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

