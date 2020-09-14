Short Interest in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Declines By 84.4%

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ:EDNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 192,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,662. Edison Nation has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.
Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.
Edison Nation Company Profile
Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.
