Short Interest in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) Declines By 84.4%

Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the August 15th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:EDNT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.82. 192,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,662. Edison Nation has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $5.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Edison Nation (NASDAQ:EDNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Edison Nation stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Edison Nation Inc (NASDAQ:EDNT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Edison Nation at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Edison Nation Company Profile

Edison Nation, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company worldwide. The company also creates, manufactures, and markets products for the infants/toddlers under the Cloud b brand name through its e-commerce site and other online e-tailers, as well as specialty boutiques, gift stores, and retailers.

