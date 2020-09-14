Short Interest in Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) Drops By 50.0%

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:NTNTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NTNTY traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.86. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $3.44 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29.

