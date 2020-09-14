Short Interest in Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Increases By 100.0%

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $47.54. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210. Fanuc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.
About Fanuc
Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.