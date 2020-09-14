Short Interest in Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) Increases By 100.0%

Fanuc Corporation (OTCMKTS:KUKAF) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Fanuc stock traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $47.54. 610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210. Fanuc has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $49.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.

Get Fanuc alerts:

About Fanuc

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company offers solutions for automating manufacturing processes, including body production, and engines and transmissions assembling; and systems, such as individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Fanuc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanuc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.