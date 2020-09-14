Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 93.1%

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
GBAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. 19,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,783. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.
About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
