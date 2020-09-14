Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Increases By 93.1%

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the August 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

GBAB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.86. 19,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,783. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 85.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 200,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 6.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 23.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares during the period.

About Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

