Short Interest in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Increases By 315.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,520,000 shares, an increase of 315.4% from the August 15th total of 41,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 29,309,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,402,202. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 824,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after purchasing an additional 32,604 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $231,413,000 after acquiring an additional 392,132 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $2,554,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 22,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 48,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

