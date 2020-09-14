Short Interest in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Decreases By 81.5%

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 81.5% from the August 15th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PDP traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,008. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.95 and a 12 month high of $80.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 288.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 74,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 55,091 shares during the period.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

