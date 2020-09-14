Short Interest in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Rises By 68.9%

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of PTF stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.05. 20,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,909. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $118.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.01.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.