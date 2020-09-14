Short Interest in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Rises By 239.3%

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 239.3% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $14.70. 164,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.45. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

