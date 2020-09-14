Short Interest in Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Declines By 65.4%

Lucid Inc (OTCMKTS:LCDX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,400 shares, a decline of 65.4% from the August 15th total of 177,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,649,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lucid stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,474. Lucid has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71.

About Lucid

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc, a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging.

