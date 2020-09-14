Short Interest in Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Rises By 100.0%

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MCBK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.50. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. Madison County Financial has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

