Short Interest in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) Grows By 98.5%

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd (NYSE:MCN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 98.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSE MCN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63. Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%.

About Madison Covered Call & Equity Strtgy Fd

Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Madison Investment Holdings, Inc It is managed by Madison Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

