Short Interest in Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) Rises By 106.7%

Mateon Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:MATN) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MATN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.18. 118,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,722. Mateon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.18.

Mateon Therapeutics Company Profile

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical, focuses on developing small molecule injectable drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing CA4P, an immuno-oncology agent that stimulates the immune system against the tumor; and OXi4503 for the treatment of relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia.

