Short Interest in MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) Decreases By 83.2%

MYOS Co. (NASDAQ:MYOS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 141,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MYOS remained flat at $$1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,090. The company has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MYOS has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Get MYOS alerts:

MYOS (NASDAQ:MYOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. MYOS had a negative net margin of 277.82% and a negative return on equity of 166.68%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc, a bionutrition and biotherapeutics company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of nutritional and therapeutic products for maintaining and enhancing the health and performance of muscle tissue. The company primarily focuses on developing the products that enhance muscle health and function essential to the management of sarcopenia, cachexia, and degenerative muscle diseases, and as an adjunct to the treatment of obesity.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for MYOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.