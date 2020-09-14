Short Interest in NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Declines By 46.4%

NESTE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NESTE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NESTE OYJ/ADR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,502. NESTE OYJ/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

