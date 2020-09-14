Short Interest in One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) Decreases By 77.4%

One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,600 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 648,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of STKS stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 523,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.87. One Group Hospitality has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $4.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.78.

Get One Group Hospitality alerts:

One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. One Group Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that One Group Hospitality will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded One Group Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

In related news, major shareholder David Kanen sold 36,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $62,095.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in One Group Hospitality stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ:STKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 487,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of One Group Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates in three segments: Owned Restaurants; Owned Food, Beverage and Other; and Managed and Licensed Operations. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for One Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.