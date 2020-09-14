Short Interest in Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Drops By 85.7%

Piraeus Bank S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Piraeus Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Piraeus Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS JUMSY remained flat at $$17.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.56. Piraeus Bank has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.