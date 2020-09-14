Short Interest in SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Expands By 249.1%

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 249.1% from the August 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:SAFRY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. 47,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51. SAFRAN/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $41.54. The company has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.26.

SAFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAFRAN/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

