Short Interest in Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Decreases By 66.7%

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies stock remained flat at $$1,170.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,170.00. Schweiter Technologies has a 12 month low of $1,030.00 and a 12 month high of $1,185.00.

Get Schweiter Technologies alerts:

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schweiter Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweiter Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweiter Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.