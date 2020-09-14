Short Interest in SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Grows By 136.8%

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 136.8% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SINGAPORE TELEC/S stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.39. 81,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

