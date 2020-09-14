Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 8,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total value of C$84,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,430,720.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$19,640.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00.

On Monday, July 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$35,800.00.

TSE:SVM traded up C$0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$11.19. 749,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,694. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 51.44.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$64.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc will post 0.1994455 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Monday. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Pi Financial upped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

