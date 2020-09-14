SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Trading 9.1% Higher

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.44 and last traded at $10.41. 1,150,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,004,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

SILV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.90.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter worth $95,000.

About SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

