Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,000 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the August 15th total of 605,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SINT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Sintx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sintx Technologies from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sintx Technologies stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SINT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,185. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $42.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.60. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $3.30.

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Sintx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.89% and a negative net margin of 633.61%.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Sintx Technologies, Inc, a biomaterial company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical implant products manufactured with silicon nitride in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers ceramic based biomaterial solutions in various medical and industrial applications.

