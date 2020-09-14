Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Sells $217,627.02 in Stock

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Akira Takata sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total value of $217,627.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SITM traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.84. The stock had a trading volume of 251,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,677. Sitime Corp has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $81.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $38.43. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -106.10.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that Sitime Corp will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SITM. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sitime by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 4.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Sitime during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 424.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sitime by 1,056.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Sitime from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sitime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sitime in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Sitime from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

