Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) rose 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.04 and last traded at $24.01. Approximately 2,810,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,477,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

SIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.84.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.29 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $36,814.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 2,438 shares of company stock worth $51,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 183,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 142.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

