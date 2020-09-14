Skycoin Price Tops $0.54 on Top Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Binance, Cryptopia and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a total market cap of $9.96 million and $134,174.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00049903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00286589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $161.43 or 0.01565809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000294 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00190988 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,277,622 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX, Cryptopia and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.