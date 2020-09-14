SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the August 15th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SLGGF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,378. SolGold has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.

SLGGF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolGold in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

