Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 9.8%

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) shot up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.47. 121,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 330,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 14th. SVB Leerink cut Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

