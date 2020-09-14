Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the August 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NNGRY. ValuEngine raised shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonic Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Sonic Healthcare alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 12,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,597. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.04. Sonic Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 26.72 and a quick ratio of 26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

About Sonic Healthcare

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company operates through seven segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Other, and Japan Closed Block VA.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.