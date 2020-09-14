Sparkle Loyalty Tops 1-Day Volume of $857,789.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Sparkle Loyalty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $791,593.27 and $857,789.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00279048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00112826 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.01533583 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000284 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00204411 BTC.

Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,975 tokens. Sparkle Loyalty’s official website is sparkleloyalty.io

