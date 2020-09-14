SparksPay Trading Up 6.7% Over Last Week (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market cap of $15,115.87 and $29.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SparksPay

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,663,329 coins and its circulating supply is 8,653,783 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

Buying and Selling SparksPay

SparksPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

