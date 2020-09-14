SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after acquiring an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,941,000 after buying an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,716,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29,652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 275,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,123,000 after purchasing an additional 274,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $280.69. 328,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,184,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

