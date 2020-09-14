Spectrum (SPT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,627.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Spectrum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,961.68 and approximately $7,627.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00455997 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000646 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

