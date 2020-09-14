Spendcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $7.98 Million (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 16.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market cap of $7.98 million and $126,127.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00287912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00112808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.68 or 0.01535580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00206607 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

